Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Published December 13, 2022

Cold and dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted the mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts during the next 24 hours.

It said that fog is also likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in the province. However, isolated rain occurred in Kurram, Chitral, Upper Dir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber and Kohat districts.

Rain recorded in the province was as Parachinar 04mm, Mirkhani 03mm, Dir 02mm, Drosh 01mm, Peshawar (City & Airport), Nowshera, Kohat Airbase and Tirah-Khyber trace each.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/07, Chitral 12/00, Timergara 20/04, Dir 13/01, Mirkhani 16/03, Kalam 07/-5, Drosh 08/02, Saidu Sharif 19/03, Pattan 18/09, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 21/05, Kakul 17/03, Balakot 19/05, Parachinar 22/-1, Bannu 23/05, Cherat 14/06, D.I. Khan 26/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

