Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Cold and dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that dense fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours. Travelers on motorways and national highways were advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

Foggy conditions prevailed over most plains areas of the province during night and morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/02, Chitral 15/00, Timergara 20/02, Dir 18/-1, Mirkhani 17/-1, Kalam 11/-6, Drosh 15/02, Saidu Sharif 19/-1, Pattan 21/07, Malam Jabba 08/01, Takht Bhai 19/03, Kakul 18/02, Balakot 21/02, Parachinar 18/-3, Bannu 24/03, Cherat 16/07, D.I. Khan 24/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam.

