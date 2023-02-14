Cold and dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that cold and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir and Upper Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 23/05, Chitral 10/01, Timergara 18/04, Dir 16/-04, Mirkhani 13/-01, Kalam 09/-13, Drosh 11/-01, Saidu Sharif 18/-01, Pattan 16/09, Malam Jabba 07/-05, Takht Bhai 22/03, Kakul 15/-00, Balakot 20/01, Parachinar 17/-03, Bannu 24/04, Cherat 12/02, D.I. Khan 26/08.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -13 °C, Malam Jabba -05°C and Dir-04 °C.