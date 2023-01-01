UrduPoint.com

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In Parts Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Cold and dry weather to prevail in parts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the Balochistan province during the next 24 hours.

"Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the province during the last 24hrs," Regional Meteorological Department Quetta said in a daily forecast report issued here on Sunday.

It said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while cold/frosty in central and northern parts.

"Gusty winds may occur in Kech, Awaran, Washuk, Gwadar, Bolan, Harnai, Chaghi, Kharan district with its surrounding areas," Meteorological Department Quetta region said.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Balochistan were -06°C, Kalat, and Quetta as -03°C.

