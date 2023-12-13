Cold and dry weather with isolated rain in Chitral predicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province however, it said isolated light rain is likely to occur over Chitral district.

It further said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/04, Chitral 16/00, Timergara 19/02, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 21/01, Kalam 12/-05, Drosh 17/03, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 23/06, Malam Jabba 07/-01, Takht Bhai 19/03, Kakul 17/02, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 16/00, Bannu 21/05, Cherat 16/05, DI Khan City 22/08.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°c each in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber district.