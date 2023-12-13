Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather With Isolated Rain In Chitral Predicted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cold and dry weather with isolated rain in Chitral predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province however, it said isolated light rain is likely to occur over Chitral district.

It further said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/04, Chitral 16/00, Timergara 19/02, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 21/01, Kalam 12/-05, Drosh 17/03, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 23/06, Malam Jabba 07/-01, Takht Bhai 19/03, Kakul 17/02, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 16/00, Bannu 21/05, Cherat 16/05, DI Khan City 22/08.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°c each in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan