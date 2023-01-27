Cold and partly cloudy weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that light rain with light snow over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts.

Scattered light rain/drizzle with isolated slight thunderstorms and wind is likely to occur over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.

Khan districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 19/03, Chitral 06/-9, Timergara 17/04, Dir 09/-5, Mirkhani 06/-5, Kalam 06/-16, Drosh 05/-5, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 19/03, Malam Jabba 06/-9, Takht Bhai 17/04, Kakul 09/-5, Balakot 06/-5, Parachinar 06/-16, Bannu 17/02, Cherat 12/-2, D.I. Khan 22/04.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -16°C in Kalam, -09°C in Chitral and -08 °C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.