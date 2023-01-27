UrduPoint.com

Cold And Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Cold and partly cloudy weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that light rain with light snow over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts.

Scattered light rain/drizzle with isolated slight thunderstorms and wind is likely to occur over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.

Khan districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 19/03, Chitral 06/-9, Timergara 17/04, Dir 09/-5, Mirkhani 06/-5, Kalam 06/-16, Drosh 05/-5, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 19/03, Malam Jabba 06/-9, Takht Bhai 17/04, Kakul 09/-5, Balakot 06/-5, Parachinar 06/-16, Bannu 17/02, Cherat 12/-2, D.I. Khan 22/04.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -16°C in Kalam, -09°C in Chitral and -08 °C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

37 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

52 minutes ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.