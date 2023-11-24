Cold and partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travellers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 21/09, Chitral 15/00, Timergara 18/05, Dir 15/00, Mirkhani 16/01, Kalam 12/-03, Drosh 17/05, Saidu Sharif 17/02, Pattan 24/09, Malam Jabba 13/04, Takht Bhai 21/06, Kakul 20/05, Balakot 20/05, Parachinar 18/02, Bannu 23/09, Cherat 19/08, DI Khan City 24/13.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°c in Kalam.