Cold And Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Cold and partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. However, rain occurred in Mansehra, Swat, Bajaur, Lower & Upper Dir, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Khyber and Chitral districts.

Rain recorded in (mm): Balakot 24, Kalam 14, Pashat-Bajaur 16, Saidu Sharif & Malam Jabba 12 (each), Dir & Timergara 10 (each), Kakul 09, Pattan & Tirah 05(each), Chitral & Drosh 01 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 22/10, Chitral 13/05, Timergara 19/05, Dir 16/03, Mirkhani 16/05, Kalam 05/-02, Drosh 14/05, Saidu Sharif 16/06, Pattan 15/11, Malam Jabba 07/02, Takht Bhai 22/11, Kakul 13/06, Balakot 13/08, Parachinar 18/02, Bannu 24/08, Cherat 16/07, DI Khan City 27/12.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam and -01°c Tirah valley of Khyber district.

