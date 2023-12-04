Open Menu

Cold And Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travelers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during last 24 hours at different station of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 24/07, Chitral 16/05, Timergara 20/07, Dir 20/-01, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 10/-04, Drosh 15/04, Saidu Sharif 17/03, Pattan 24/15, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 25/06, Kakul 16/03, Balakot 18/03, Parachinar 18/01, Bannu 24/09, Cherat 16/05, DI Khan City 25/10.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -04°c in Kalam and -03°c Tirah valley of Khyber district.

