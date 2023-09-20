Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the cold-blooded murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh by Indian secret agents in Canada has left India exposed at an international level.

Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech in the parliament, Barrister Chaudhry said in a statement issued on Wednesday that Prime Minister Trudeau had admitted that the murder of the renowned Sikh leader was carried out by the Indian intelligence agency.

He said that the Canadian government had expelled an Indian embassy official and declared him as persona non grata.

The killing of a Sikh leader, he said, was an eye-opener for the entire world. "The Modi regime has been using state terrorism as a tool to achieve its political goals within and outside the country", the president said.

Referring to the Indian serving naval officer Kulbhushan Yadav, he said, Yadav was involved in massacres and terrorist activities in Pakistan and is currently imprisoned in a Pakistani jail.

Hailing the Canadian premier for taking a bold stand on the issue, the president said that the Canadian Prime Minister, Trudeau, has exposed India's ugly face before the world.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that the time has come that other countries of the world should also condemn the Modi regime for using terrorism as a tool to eliminate voices that have been critical to its policy.

Referring to India's state terrorism in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said that the Indian government has let loose its 900,000 army against Kashmiris that has unleashed a reign of terror in the region.He said that not only Kashmiris but religious minorities in India, including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, were also victims of Indian state terrorism.

Barrister Sultan said that Indian secret agencies have started to target and kill Sikh leaders and activists who played a vital role in hosting the Khalistan referendum in the UK and other countries recently.

Commenting on an upcoming protest demonstration being held in New York on September 26, the AJK President said that Kashmiris will hold a massive protest in front of the United Nations office against the ongoing state terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir.

