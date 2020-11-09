Cold can affect mango plants badly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The cold weather can affect mango plants during winter. Therefore, the gardeners and fruit farmers should take immediate steps to protect plants from cold.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Monday that cold is injurious to mango plants especially during frost days. Therefore the farmers should be alert and water the mango orchards repeatedly during winter as drought can aggravated the situation for mango plants.

Responding to a question, he said that drought is dangerous for mango plants and badly affected them if the temperature touches 4 degree. The cold can destroy the mango nurseries if it is less than 4 degrees centigrade. However, the large plants are less affected due to their high immunity, so it is important to adopt appropriate strategies to deal with this situation to reduce the risk of damage.

After planting orchards, the farmers should take care for their protection from the effects of severe weather by adopting guideline set for this purpose for the agri scientists.

He said that mango called as "King of fruits" which is found in our country in a number of varieties.

Pakistan is also producing exportable varieties of mangoes which have second to none in their quality, taste and delicacy across the globe.

He said that Punjab has an important place in terms of mango cultivation and production as more than 60% of national mango production is produced in Punjab. Therefore, first priority of the farmers and gardeners should be to save mango plants from cold weather as its export is also help in fetching precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that on severe cold nights, when the temperature reaches at freezing point, the plants emit heat rapidly and cool down due to which water in the plant cells freezes and chemical ingredients either lose their balance or lose their effect.

The cold mostly affects soft and delicate parts of the plant while in case of frost, the mango leaves get burnt, bark of the stem bursts and the small plants dry up.

He advised the gardeners to take precautionary measures immediately to protect the mango orchards from harmful effects of winter. They should also contact the agronomists or field staff of agriculture department for further guidance in this regard, he added.