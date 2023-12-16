Open Menu

Cold Can Affect Mango Plants Badly

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Cold can affect mango plants badly

The cold weather could affect vegetables, crops and orchards especially mango plants during winter. Therefore, the gardeners and farmers should take immediate steps to protect their plants from the cold

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The cold weather could affect vegetables, crops and orchards especially mango plants during winter. Therefore, the gardeners and farmers should take immediate steps to protect their plants from the cold.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that the cold was injurious to mango plants, especially during frost days. Therefore, the farmers should be alert and water the mango orchards repeatedly during winter as drought could aggravate the situation for mango plants.

Responding to a question, he said that drought was dangerous for mango plants and badly affected them if the temperature touches 4 degree. The cold could destroy the mango nurseries if it was less than 4 degrees centigrade. However, the large plants were less affected due to their high immunity, so it was important to adopt appropriate strategies to deal with this situation to reduce the risk of damage.

After planting orchards, the farmers should take care for their protection from the effects of severe weather by adopting guideline set for this purpose by the agri scientists.

He said that mango called as “King of Fruits” which was found in our country in a number of varieties.

Pakistan was also producing exportable varieties of mangoes which had second to none in their quality, taste and delicacy across the globe.

He said that Punjab had an important place in terms of mango cultivation and production as more than 60% of national mango production was produced in Punjab. Therefore, first priority of the farmers and gardeners should be to save mango plants from cold weather as its export was also help in fetching precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that on severe cold nights, when the temperature reached at freezing point, the plants emitted heat rapidly and cooled down due to which water in the plant cells froze and chemical ingredients either lost their balance or their effect.

The cold mostly affected soft and delicate parts of the plant while in case of frost, the mango leaves got burnt, bark of the stem burst and the small plants dried up.

He advised the gardeners to take precautionary measures immediately to protect the mango orchards from harmful effects of winter. They should also contact the agronomists or field staff of agriculture department for further guidance in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Exchange Punjab Water Immunity Agriculture Drought Alert Mango Agri From

Recent Stories

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hon ..

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hong Kong youth

6 minutes ago
 RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jam ..

RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

6 minutes ago
 FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector pro ..

FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

9 minutes ago
 Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen ..

Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

22 minutes ago
Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

19 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

26 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

21 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

21 minutes ago
 PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan