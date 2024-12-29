Cold, cloudy forecast for Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials reported that continental air was dominant over most regions of the country. They forecast predominantly cold and dry weather across most areas, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions.

Frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours. Additionally, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during morning and nighttime hours.

The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh at -12°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, while the maximum reached 17°C.