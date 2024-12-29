Open Menu

Cold, Cloudy Forecast For Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Cold, cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials reported that continental air was dominant over most regions of the country. They forecast predominantly cold and dry weather across most areas, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions.

Frost is expected at isolated locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning hours. Additionally, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during morning and nighttime hours.

The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh at -12°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, while the maximum reached 17°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

47 minutes ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

1 hour ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

1 hour ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

2 hours ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

2 hours ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

3 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

5 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan