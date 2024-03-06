Cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold, cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Met Office has forecast cold, cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degree centigrade and -5.0 degree centigrade in Kalat.

However, rain turned the weather cold in Quetta and other areas in the province on Wednesday.