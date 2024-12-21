Open Menu

Cold, Dry Forecast For Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore and other districts of the Punjab on Saturday.

It said a cold wave is expected to persist in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday and Sunday.

The PMD reported that the continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely affect northern areas of the country tomorrow. Under these weather conditions,

very cold weather is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather is expected in Pothohar Region during evening/night. Fog/smog (in patches) is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and surroundings during morning/night hours.

Frost is expected in Pothohar region and few plain areas during morning hours.

Lahore’s minimum temperature was recorded between 03-05°C on Saturday.

Extremely cold weather prevailed in hilly areas. Fog persisted in plain places of Punjab.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.

More Stories From Pakistan