Cold, dry forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore and other districts of the Punjab, while partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall may occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab on Monday.

Smog/ fog (in patches) is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Meanwhile, for the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas. Smog/fog persisted at few plain areas of Punjab,