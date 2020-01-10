Cold, dry weather amid increased vehicular emissions cause air quality unhealthy

The federal capital's air quality was reported to be unhealthy due to cold, dry weather and increased vehicular emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal capital's air quality was reported to be unhealthy due to cold, dry weather and increased vehicular emissions.

Due to unhealthy air quality the people were advised to wear pollution masks and goggles to prevent direct contact with the air pollutants as children, pregnant women and elderly were mostly at the risk during increased ratio of pollutants.

The data of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed that air quality of the federal capital is unhealthy due to increased ratio of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in it and other hazardous environmental pollutant.

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) had not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m) rather also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which was recorded 50.

36 mg/m, the highest in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports of 2015 had claimed, air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths. PM2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide and Sulphur dioxide were 33.63 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 78.88 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.