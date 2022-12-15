Cold, dry weather continues to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorways during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas/ upper parts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 26/03, Chitral 16/01, Timergara 21/04, Dir 17/-1, Mirkhani 16/03, Kalam 13/-5, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 20/00, Pattan 22/15, Malam Jabba 09/00, Takht Bhai 25/04, Kakul 19/02, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 21/00, Bannu 25/05, Cherat 14/05, D.I. Khan 27/08.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.