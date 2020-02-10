Cold, dry weather expected 10 Feb 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 21 and 6 degrees centigrade respectively, while humidity was recorded 36 per cent.

According to the Met. office, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. While partly cloudy with light rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock and Murree on Tuesday.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the county on Monday evening/night.