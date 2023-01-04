UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Expected

Published January 04, 2023

Cold, dry weather expected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures (°C) were recorded in Skardu -12, Astore, -11, Gupis, Ziarat -10,Kalam -9, Kalat -8, Gilgit, Parachinar, Quetta, Bagrote -6, Rawalakot, and Dir -5.

