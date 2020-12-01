Cold, dry weather expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. While fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 26 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.