Cold & dry weather expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. While, fog is likely in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 20 and 4 degrees centigrade, respectively on Wednesday.