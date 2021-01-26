UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold & Dry Weather Expected In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Cold & dry weather expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. While, fog is likely in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 20 and 4 degrees centigrade, respectively on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Weather Sahiwal Okara Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Narowal

Recent Stories

FIFA nominates Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to ..

6 minutes ago

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

21 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.