Cold & dry weather expected in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather across the province during the next 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the Met Department official, there is a chance of rain and snowfall also expected in the upper parts of the province during the next 12 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and a chance of rising to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air up to 50% was recorded, the official said, adding, the lowest temperature recorded in the province was minus 2 degree Celsius in Dir, Minus 1 in Malam Jabba, 1 in Saidu Sharif, 0 in Abbottabad while up to 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Bannu.

There was a reduction in seasonal diseases due to changes in weather with rain and snow, he informed.