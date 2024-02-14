Cold & Dry Weather Expected In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather across the province during the next 24 hours on Wednesday.
According to the Met Department official, there is a chance of rain and snowfall also expected in the upper parts of the province during the next 12 hours.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and a chance of rising to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air up to 50% was recorded, the official said, adding, the lowest temperature recorded in the province was minus 2 degree Celsius in Dir, Minus 1 in Malam Jabba, 1 in Saidu Sharif, 0 in Abbottabad while up to 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Bannu.
There was a reduction in seasonal diseases due to changes in weather with rain and snow, he informed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in road accident in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
DC visits PIMS hospital to enquire about injured Dolphin official9 hours ago
-
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy10 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU10 hours ago
-
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs10 hours ago
-
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta11 hours ago
-
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-4310 hours ago
-
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP10 hours ago
-
NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases10 hours ago
-
IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging elections results10 hours ago
-
30 illegal commercial buildings sealed10 hours ago
-
SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar10 hours ago