Open Menu

Cold & Dry Weather Expected In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Cold & dry weather expected in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather across the province during the next 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the Met Department official, there is a chance of rain and snowfall also expected in the upper parts of the province during the next 12 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and a chance of rising to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air up to 50% was recorded, the official said, adding, the lowest temperature recorded in the province was minus 2 degree Celsius in Dir, Minus 1 in Malam Jabba, 1 in Saidu Sharif, 0 in Abbottabad while up to 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Bannu.

There was a reduction in seasonal diseases due to changes in weather with rain and snow, he informed.

Related Topics

Weather Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Abbottabad Saidu Dir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

10 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

10 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

10 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

10 hours ago
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

10 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

10 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

11 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

11 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

11 hours ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan