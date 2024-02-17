Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm and snowfall is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Gusty winds are likely in coastal areas of Balochistan, according to Met office.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning, Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta six, and Murree three degree centigrade.

