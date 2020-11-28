Cold, dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, While partly cloudy weather condition is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) "Fog is also likely to prevails in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

" During past 24 hour,Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -10°C, Kalam -09°C, Gupis -06°C, Astore, Skardu -05°C, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Parachinar, Hunza -03°C, Dir, Gilgit, Kalat and Quetta -01°C. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.