UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, While partly cloudy weather condition is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) "Fog is also likely to prevails in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

" During past 24 hour,Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -10°C, Kalam -09°C, Gupis -06°C, Astore, Skardu -05°C, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Parachinar, Hunza -03°C, Dir, Gilgit, Kalat and Quetta -01°C. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Quetta Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dir Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

10 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Womenâ€™s Triathlon returns, ..

25 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

40 minutes ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Mina Rashid retains title as worldâ€™S leading cru ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.