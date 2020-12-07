Cold, dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (morning).

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Punjab with chances of rain in Potohar region, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Layyah.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 24 centigrade and 12 centigrade, respectively.