Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist for the next 12 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle expected at a few places in Murree.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 24 centigrade and9 centigrade, respectively.