UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist for the next 12 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle expected at a few places in Murree.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 24 centigrade and9 centigrade, respectively.

Related Topics

Weather Murree May

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

54 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

54 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.