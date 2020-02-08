UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal districts during morning, said the Met department.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in the province. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 20 and 6 degree celsius respectivelyin the city.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

