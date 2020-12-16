UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast, Fog To Prevail In Plain Areas

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast, fog to prevail in plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, however, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours while frost in few plain areas of Punjab.

During past 24 hour, Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Kalat, Kalam -11°C, Quetta, Ziarat, Leh -10°C, Skardu -08°C, Astore, Malam Jabba -07°C, Gupis, Bagrote -06°C, Dir, Parachinar, Dalbandin -05°C, Zhob -04°C, Hunza, Chitral, Kakul, Murree and Rawalakot -03°C.

According to synoptic Situation, Cold continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

