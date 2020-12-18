UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -5.0 degree centigrade,-4.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -6.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Ziarat

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

6 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

18 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

27 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

41 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.