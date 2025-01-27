Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Met Office has forecast mainly cold, dry weather for Balochistan, while very cold conditions in central/Northern hilly areas.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in western districts with chances of light, rain, drizzle and snowfall over the hills in Chaman, Naushki including its surrounding during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 minus degrees centigrade, -2.5 minus degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.