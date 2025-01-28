Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Met Office has forecast cold, dry weather for Balochistan, while very cold conditions in Northern districts whereas, cloudy weather and gust winds may occur in Northwestern and southern parts during next 24 hours.
The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.0 minus degrees centigrade, -2.0 minus degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.
