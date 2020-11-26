UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.3 degree centigrade and 10.6 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 49 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:47 am and set at 17:15 pm tomorrow.

