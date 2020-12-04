UrduPoint.com
Cold & Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fri 04th December 2020

Cold & dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 25.1 degree centigrade and 10.3 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 46 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 06:53 am and set at 17:15 pm tomorrow.

