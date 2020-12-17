Cold & dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of frost in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.3 degree centigrade and 3.4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 93 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:05 am and set at 17:18 pm tomorrow.