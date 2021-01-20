UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of shallow fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.1 degree centigrade and 4.3 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 93 per cent at 8 am and 33 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:08 am and set at 17:42 pm tomorrow.

