UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather for Sindh province including the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Larkana, Mohen-Jo-Daro and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperature is recorded on Monday in Karachi 15-17, Hyderabad 17-19, Sukkur 10-12, Thatta 16-18, Mohen-Jo-Daro 09-11, Dadu 09-11, Mithi 07-09, and in Nawabshah 11-13.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

52 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.