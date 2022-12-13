Cold, dry weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather for Sindh province including the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Larkana, Mohen-Jo-Daro and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperature is recorded on Monday in Karachi 15-17, Hyderabad 17-19, Sukkur 10-12, Thatta 16-18, Mohen-Jo-Daro 09-11, Dadu 09-11, Mithi 07-09, and in Nawabshah 11-13.