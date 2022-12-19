Cold, dry weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday forecast cold and dry weather for Sindh province including the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

However, foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mohen-Jo-Daro and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperature is recorded in Karachi 12-14, Hyderabad 13-15, Sukkur 07-09, Thatta 13-15, Mohen-Jo-Daro 06-08, Dadu 08-10, Mithi 06-08, and in Nawabshah 10-12.