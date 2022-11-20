Cold, dry weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Met Office on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in the hilly areas for next 24 hours.

Shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts, as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.