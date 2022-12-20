Cold, dry weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that dense fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours.

Travelers on Motorways and National Highways were advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

Foggy condition prevailed over most plains areas of the province during night/ morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/02, Chitral 16/00, Timergara 21/02, Dir 19/-1, Mirkhani 15/-1, Kalam 11/-5, Drosh 15/03, Saidu Sharif 19/01, Pattan 20/09, Malam Jabba 09/00, Takht Bhai 20/03, Kakul 19/03, Balakot 21/02, Parachinar 17/-2, Bannu 25/04, Cherat 17/06, D.I. Khan 24/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam and Tirah each.