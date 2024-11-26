Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
They predicted cold and dry conditions across most regions, with patches of smog or fog likely in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night.
On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the country was recorded in Leh at -7°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 12.5°C, while the maximum reached 27°C.
Recent Stories
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel
Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan1 minute ago
-
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand1 minute ago
-
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif1 minute ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences53 seconds ago
-
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates56 seconds ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel58 seconds ago
-
Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park59 seconds ago
-
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters37 minutes ago
-
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round36 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Mushaira held at arts council36 minutes ago