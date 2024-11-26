Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted cold and dry conditions across most regions, with patches of smog or fog likely in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the country was recorded in Leh at -7°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 12.5°C, while the maximum reached 27°C.

