Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

It stated that continental air is currently dominating across the region.

Cold and dry conditions are expected to persist, with smog or fog likely in patches over isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.

On Wednesday, Leh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -9°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 12.2°C, while the maximum reached 26.5°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

12 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

13 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

16 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

16 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

7 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan