Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours.
It stated that continental air is currently dominating across the region.
Cold and dry conditions are expected to persist, with smog or fog likely in patches over isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.
On Wednesday, Leh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -9°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 12.2°C, while the maximum reached 26.5°C.
