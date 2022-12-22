Cold, dry weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that dense fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours. Travelers on motorways and national highways were advised to adopt precautionary measures during traveling.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province and very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

Foggy conditions prevailed over most plains areas of the province during night and morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/01, Chitral 15/04, Timergara 21/01, Dir 18/-3, Mirkhani 17/-1, Kalam 12/-6, Drosh 14/02, Saidu Sharif 19/-1, Pattan 21/08, Malam Jabba 08/01, Takht Bhai 20/02, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 21/01, Parachinar 19/-3, Bannu 25/03, Cherat 16/06, D.I. Khan 24/06.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam.