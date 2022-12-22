UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Most KP

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that dense fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours. Travelers on motorways and national highways were advised to adopt precautionary measures during traveling.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province and very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

Foggy conditions prevailed over most plains areas of the province during night and morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/01, Chitral 15/04, Timergara 21/01, Dir 18/-3, Mirkhani 17/-1, Kalam 12/-6, Drosh 14/02, Saidu Sharif 19/-1, Pattan 21/08, Malam Jabba 08/01, Takht Bhai 20/02, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 21/01, Parachinar 19/-3, Bannu 25/03, Cherat 16/06, D.I. Khan 24/06.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

3 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

11 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.