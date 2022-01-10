Cold & dry weather forecast for Northern Sindh

UrduPoint.com

The local meteorological department on Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in northern areas of the Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, during the next couple of days

The maximum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

According to the weather experts, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Jaccababad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and Kashmore Kandhkot. However, foggy conditions are likely to continue in few parts of Sukkur division during morning/night hours.

