Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi were 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 06-08 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 06-08 degrees Centigrade.