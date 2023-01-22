UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded on Sunday in Karachi 09-11 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 09-11 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 04-06 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Mohan-Jo-Daro 03-05 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 03-05 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 04-06 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 06-08 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

