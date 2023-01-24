Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the past 24 hours in Karachi 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 03-05 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 02-04 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 03-05 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 05-07 degrees Centigrade, Nawabshah 05-07 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.