UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Ghotki and Jacobabad during the morning hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 06-0 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 09-11 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 06-08 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 07-09 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 03-05 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 08-10 degrees Centigrade.

