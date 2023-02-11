Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 17-19 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 15-17 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 13-15 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.