Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 17-19 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 09-11 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 15-17 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 09-11 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 13-15 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 11-13 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.